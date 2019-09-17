EU clears E.ON purchase of Innogy assets, subject to conditions

E.ON CEO Johannes Teyssen attends a news conference after EU antitrust regulators have cleared E.ON's proposed purchase of rival Innogy's network and retail assets, in Essen, Germany, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators have cleared E.ON’s (EONGn.DE) proposed purchase of rival Innogy’s (IGY.DE) network and retail assets, subject to it selling certain business in Germany, the Czech Republic and Hungary.

The European Commission, which oversees competition policy in the 28-member European Union, said on Tuesday that it had identified the threat of reduced competition in sectors of the three countries.

“It is important that all Europeans and businesses can buy electricity and gas at competitive prices,” EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement, adding that E.ON’s commitments meant the merger would not lead to less choice and higher prices.

E.ON has agreed to drop most of its customers supplied with heating electricity in Germany and to discontinue the operation of 34 electric charging stations along German autobahn highways.

It will also divest part of its retail business in Hungary as well as Innogy’s retail power and gas business in the Czech Republic.

The deal, which will mark the biggest overhaul of the German power industry since the country sped up its exit from nuclear energy, is part of a bigger asset swap with Innogy’s parent RWE (RWEG.DE) and will more than double E.ON’s customers in Germany to nearly 14 million.