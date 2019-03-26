Deals
March 26, 2019 / 12:40 PM / in 2 hours

EU Commission stops clock on E.ON takeover of Innogy assets: E.ON

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: E.ON headquarters in Essen, Germany, March 15, 2017. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators have halted a process to review a planned takeover of Innogy’s network and retail assets by E.ON after E.ON failed to meet a deadline to submit detailed data sets, E.ON said on Tuesday.

“We will soon submit the missing information so that the process can continue in due course,” E.ON said in an e-mailed statement, adding this was a common development in transactions of similar size and complexity.

The group said it still expected to complete the landmark deal in the second half of 2019. The EU has set a provisional July 23 deadline to decide on the takeover.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Tom Kaeckenhoff,; Editing by Tassilo Hummel

