German cartel office says too early to comment on E.ON's, RWE's planned Innogy deal

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - A German cartel office spokesman on Monday said it was too early to comment on possible hurdles for the planned asset swap deal that utilities E.ON (EONGn.DE) and RWE (RWEG.DE) plan around their sector peer Innogy (IGY.DE).
The proposed mega deal that rocked the energy and utilities markets at the weekend after a surprise announcement is expected to involve German and European antitrust authorities.
