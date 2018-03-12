FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
March 12, 2018 / 9:49 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

German cartel office says too early to comment on E.ON's, RWE's planned Innogy deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - A German cartel office spokesman on Monday said it was too early to comment on possible hurdles for the planned asset swap deal that utilities E.ON (EONGn.DE) and RWE (RWEG.DE) plan around their sector peer Innogy (IGY.DE).

Innogy logo before the company's annual news conference in Essen, Germany March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
    Slideshow (2 Images)

    The proposed mega deal that rocked the energy and utilities markets at the weekend after a surprise announcement is expected to involve German and European antitrust authorities.

    Reporting by Anneli Palmen, writing by Vera Eckert, editing by Emma Thomasson

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.