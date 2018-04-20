Australia's Macquarie looking at some Innogy assets: sources

DUESSELDORF (Reuters) - Australian investor Macquarie (MQG.AX) is interested in buying some parts of German energy group Innogy (IGY.DE), two people familiar with the matter said.

Innogy had earlier said it had received interest for some of its assets, including its business in the Czech Republic, but did not identify the potential bidder.

Macquarie and Innogy declined to comment.

Daily Handelsblatt first reported Macquarie as the potential bidder.