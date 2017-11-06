Innogy mulls sale, partnership for troubled Npower unit: sources

DUESSELDORF/FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German energy group Innogy (IGY.DE) is looking at a possible sale or “partnership” for its troubled British retail energy supplier Npower, four people familiar with the matter said, following years of cost-cutting that have not led to a turnaround.

A sign hangs outside the building of electricity provider npower in Solihull, Britain, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples/File Photo

Options for Npower, which has been hit by stiff local competition as well as billing issues, could include a sale or a partnership with a local peer, the sources said.

Innogy declined to comment. No one at Npower was immediately available for comment.