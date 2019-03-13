Innogy to lose more customers in Britain: CEO

ESSEN, Germany (Reuters) - German energy group Innogy (IGY.DE) expects to lose more clients in Britain and plans to cut back investments in the challenging local retail market, its chief executive told journalists at the company’s annual press conference on Wednesday.

Last year, Innogy lost 810,000 power and gas customers, or 3.6 percent of its total, most of them in Britain, where a mix of billing issues, a price cap on tariffs and smaller rivals have caused years of losses.