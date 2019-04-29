Macquarie consortium pays 1.8 billion euro for rest of Innogy Grid

DUESSELDORF (Reuters) - A consortium of investors managed by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets has bought the rest of Innogy Grid Holding for around 1.8 billion euros, previous owner RWE said on Monday.

The Macquarie Infrastructure consortium already owned 49.96 percent of Innogy Grid and the consortium was exercising an option to buy the portion it did not already own, RWE and Macquarie said.

Innogy Grid Holding is the owner of GasNet, a regulated gas distribution network in the Czech Republic.