Medical device maker Inogen discloses data breach

(Reuters) - Medical technology company Inogen Inc on Friday disclosed a data breach via an employee email account that resulted in personal information belonging to its rental customers and its own non-public financial information being accessed.

The unauthorized access appears to have occurred between Jan. 2 and March 14 this year and involved customers’ personal information including names, contact information and Medicare identification numbers, Inogen said.

However the impacted data did not include payment card information or medical records, according to the company.

Inogen has hired a forensic firm to investigate and is notifying about 30,000 current and former customers, according to a filing bit.ly/2GUP8xE.

The medical device maker, which makes devices to supply oxygen to patients said it will provide credit monitoring and an insurance reimbursement policy to assist affected customers.

The company also said its insurance policy may not be adequate to protect against all costs arising from the incident.