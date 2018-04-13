Oxygen device maker Inogen discloses customer data breach

(Reuters) - Oxygen supply device maker Inogen Inc said on Friday it was notifying 30,000 existing and former customers following a data breach that led to improper access of personal details of some rental clients.

The company, which makes portable devices that supply oxygen to patients with breathing difficulties and lung diseases, said some non-public financial information was also leaked after an employee’s email account was compromised.

The unauthorized access appeared to have occurred between Jan. 2 and March 14 and involved rental customers’ personal information such as names, contact details, Medicare identification numbers and insurance policy information.

However the affected data did not include payment card information or medical records, the company said in a filing bit.ly/2GUP8xE.

Inogen said it has hired a forensic firm to investigate and will provide credit monitoring and an insurance reimbursement policy to assist affected customers.

The company said its insurance policy may not be adequate to protect against all costs arising from the incident.

Inogen’s shares have risen about 81 percent over the past year and on Thursday closed at their highest level since the company went public in 2014.