InPost IPO price seen at top of range, at 16 euro per share: bookrunner

WARSAW (Reuters) - The initial public offering (IPO) price in InPost, a Polish parcel locker firm, is expected to come at the top of the range at 16 euros ($19.48) per share, a bookrunner said.

InPost announced its IPO plans this month and set its price range in the deal at 14-16 euros per share, which implied a valuation at 7 billion-8 billion euros.

The company said it expected to debut in Amsterdam around Jan. 29.