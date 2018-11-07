Instacart launches pickup service across U.S

(Reuters) - Grocery delivery startup Instacart said on Wednesday it is launching a new service, Instacart Pickup, across the United States, which allows customers to order groceries and choose either delivery or store pickup options.

The nation-wide rollout of the pickup service, which follows a pilot project, will be offered through nearly 200 stores spread over several states, which include Atlanta, Boston and Washington D.C.

Instacart also said it would be working with its existing and new retail partners to add the service to their stores over the coming months as well as through 2019.

The San Francisco-based company has partnerships with more than 300 retailers, including Aldi Inc.

The new service deepens its partnership with Aldi, Cub Foods and other retailers, the company said.

Instacart, which has been steadily growing in the last few years, had raised $600 million in its latest funding round, valuing the company at $7.6 billion, as it competes with heavyweights like Amazon.con Inc.