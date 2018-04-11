FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 11, 2018 / 8:42 PM / Updated 41 minutes ago

Instagram to allow users to download their data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc’s Instagram will soon allow its users to download a copy of all the content they have uploaded on the photo-sharing platform, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Instagram logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

The disclosure comes amid global concerns about the privacy of users’ information on social media platforms and the amount of user data that companies keep.

While Facebook has allowed its users to download their photos, messages, clicked advertisements and a log of all their activity on the social networking platform since at least 2010, Instagram has lacked any such feature.

“We are building a new data portability tool,” an Instagram spokesman said via email. The tool will allow users to download data including their photos, videos and messages, he added.

If the tool is launched before May 25, it will help Instagram comply with upcoming European privacy laws that require data portability, technology news website TechCrunch, which first reported the news on Wednesday, said.

Instagram, which has some 800 million users worldwide, did not say when it expects to launch the tool.

Separately on Wednesday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg answered questions from U.S. lawmakers about data privacy in the wake of revelations last month that several millions of Facebook users’ personal data was wrongly harvested from the platform by Cambridge Analytica, a political consultancy.

Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
