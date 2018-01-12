FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#Money
January 12, 2018 / 5:18 PM / Updated 40 minutes ago

German property developer Instone targets March IPO: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German residential property developer Instone Real Estate is targeting a flotation on the Frankfurt stock exchange in March, adding to a growing pipeline of spring listings in Germany, people close to the matter said.

The company is working with Morgan Stanley, BNP Paribas and Unicredit as bookrunners on the deal alongside global coordinators Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse, the sources said.

Instone and the banks declined to comment or were not immediately available for comment.

The transaction, which may value the company at 700 to 800 million euros ($845-970 mln), joins Siemens’ Healthineers unit and healthcare group Dermapharm, both of which plan to go public before Easter as well.

Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.