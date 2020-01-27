Deals
January 27, 2020 / 3:26 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

ISS recommends against Instructure's proposed sale to Thoma Bravo: note

1 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (ISS) recommends that Instructure (INST.N) shareholders vote against the company’s planned sale to private equity firm Thoma Bravo, ISS said in a note on Monday .

“Given legitimate concerns regarding the conduct of the process, a seemingly uncompelling valuation, and a strong standalone case, a vote AGAINST the transaction is warranted under the proposed terms,” the ISS note said. A copy was seen by Reuters on Monday.

Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below