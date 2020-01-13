Deals
January 13, 2020 / 2:50 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Instructure says activist investor trying to derail $2 billion Thoma Bravo deal

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. educational software company Instructure Inc (INST.N) said on Monday a certain activist investor was trying to derail its $2 billion deal with private equity firm Thoma Bravo.

Instructure said the investor was “perpetuating a false and misleading narrative about the Board’s deliberations, intentions and strategic transactions process”, despite pushing for a sale earlier.

Last month, top shareholders Praesidium Investment Management and Rivulet Capital said Instructure had failed to conduct an exhaustive search for buyers and settled for a $47.60 per share deal with Thoma Bravo too quickly.

Praesidium, which is Instructure’s largest shareholder with a 7.63% stake, also said it would vote against the deal and has been reaching out to other shareholders.

Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below