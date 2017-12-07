FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Air Worldwide cuts Hurricane Maria loss estimate
Sections
Featured
Displaced by mining, Peru villagers spurn shiny new town
The Wider Image
Displaced by mining, Peru villagers spurn shiny new town
Winds whip up wildfires, forcing mass evacuations in California
California wildfires
Winds whip up wildfires, forcing mass evacuations in California
The Force could be with Disney-Fox deal
Breakingviews
The Force could be with Disney-Fox deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
December 7, 2017 / 12:40 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Air Worldwide cuts Hurricane Maria loss estimate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Risk modeling agency Air Worldwide cuts its estimate for insured losses from Hurricane Maria, which hit the Caribbean in September, to $27-48 billion from a previous estimate of $40-85 billion.

A road is seen washed away by Hurricane Maria outside the municipality of Barranquitas, Puerto Rico, October 11, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Air Worldwide estimated insured losses in Puerto Rico, which was devastated by the hurricane, at $25-43 billion, it said in a statement issued late on Wednesday.

Insurers and reinsurers are counting the costs of three major hurricanes and other natural disasters this year, with some estimating 2017 will be the most expensive on record for insured disasters.

The Bank of England told insurers on Thursday to improve their catastrophe models.

Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.