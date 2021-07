NEW YORK (Reuters) - Global commercial insurance prices rose 15% in the second quarter of 2021, but marked their third consecutive quarter of slower increases, insurance broker Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc said on Tuesday.

The 15% increase in the quarter through June 30 follows an 18% rise in the first quarter of 2021, and a 22% rise in the fourth quarter of 2020, Marsh said. Prices have been rising since late 2017.