January 23, 2020 / 9:14 PM / Updated an hour ago

Insys founder Kapoor sentenced to 66 months in prison: judge

FILE PHOTO: John Kapoor, the billionaire founder of Insys Therapeutics Inc, arrives at the federal courthouse for the first day of the trial accusing Insys executives of a wide-ranging scheme to bribe doctors to prescribe an addictive opioid medication, in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., January 28, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

BOSTON (Reuters) - Insys Therapeutics founder John Kapoor was sentenced to 66 months in prison for his role in an opioid fraud scheme by a U.S. district judge in Boston on Thursday.

Reporting by Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Bill Berkrot

