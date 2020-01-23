Insys founder Kapoor sentenced to 66 months in prison: judge
FILE PHOTO: John Kapoor, the billionaire founder of Insys Therapeutics Inc, arrives at the federal courthouse for the first day of the trial accusing Insys executives of a wide-ranging scheme to bribe doctors to prescribe an addictive opioid medication, in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., January 28, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
BOSTON (Reuters) - Insys Therapeutics founder John Kapoor was sentenced to 66 months in prison for his role in an opioid fraud scheme by a U.S. district judge in Boston on Thursday.
