Minnesota sues opioid manufacturer Insys over drug marketing

(Reuters) - The state of Minnesota on Wednesday sued Insys Therapeutics Inc, accusing the drugmaker of illegally marketing a powerful fentanyl-based pain medicine intended for cancer patients for other uses.

The lawsuit by Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson added to the drugmaker’s legal woes as it seeks to resolve a U.S. Justice Department probe into its promotion of the opioid product Subsys and fights similar lawsuits by other states.

The latest lawsuit, which was filed in Hennepin County District Court in Minneapolis, comes as state attorneys general are increasingly seeking to hold drugmakers responsible for the national opioid epidemic.

Insys did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Opioids were involved in more than 42,000 overdose deaths nationwide in 2016, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Subsys, an under-the-tongue spray intended for cancer patients, contains fentanyl, an opioid 100 times stronger than morphine.

Federal prosecutors in Boston have accused seven former executives and managers at Insys, including billionaire founder John Kapoor, of participating in a scheme to bribe doctors to prescribe Subsys and to defraud insurers into paying for it.

Prosecutors said Kapoor, former Insys Chief Executive Michael Babich and others schemed to bribe medical practitioners, using payments for sham speaker programs ostensibly meant to educate healthcare professionals about Subsys.

They have pleaded not guilty and are scheduled to face trial in January.