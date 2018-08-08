Insys to pay $150 million to settle DoJ probe into sales practices

(Reuters) - Insys Therapeutics said on Wednesday it had reached a deal with the U.S. Department of Justice to settle a civil and criminal investigation into inappropriate sales and commercial practices by some former company employees.

The drugmaker has been under federal scrutiny involving its under-the-tongue spray Subsys.

In May, The U.S. Department of Justice joined whistleblower litigation accusing Insys of trying to generate more profit by paying kickbacks to doctors to prescribe powerful opioid medications.

The terms of the agreement in principle require Insys to pay $150 million over five years, with potential additional payments of up to $75 million, the drugmaker said.

“This is a very important step for our company to move forward and continue our transformative efforts to foster a compliant and ethical culture,” said Chief Executive Officer Saeed Motahari.

The terms are in-line with the company’s previous estimates to resolve the probe.