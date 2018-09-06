Maryland charges Insys with engaging in deceptive opioid scheme

(Reuters) - Maryland on Thursday charged Insys Therapeutics Inc with having engaged in deceptive practices that resulted in a powerful opioid medication the drugmaker produced that was meant for cancer patients being prescribed to other people.

FILE PHOTO: A box of the Fentanyl-based drug Subsys, made by Insys Therapeutics Inc, is seen in an undated photograph provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Alabama. U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Alabama/Handout/File Photo via REUTERS

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh announced that he had filed administrative charges against Arizona-based Insys, which he said provided doctors thousands of dollars to induce them into prescribing its medication Subsys to their patients.

“The allegations against Insys describe a calculated scheme employing doctors, pharmacists, and sales reps to increase profits and market share at the expense of the health and well-being of vulnerable patients,” Frosh said in a statement.

The case added to the legal woes of Insys, whose former top executives have been caught up in a federal criminal investigation into accusations the company paid medical practitioners kickbacks to prescribe Subsys.

Those executives including billionaire founder John Kapoor, who has pleaded not guilty to racketeering conspiracy and other charges. Insys in August said it reached a deal to pay at least $150 million to resolve a U.S. Justice Department probe.

The company declined comment. It has said that it has taken steps to prevent past mistakes from happening again.