May 14, 2018 / 10:18 PM / Updated 41 minutes ago

U.S. joins lawsuits against opioid maker Insys over kickback scheme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice has joined lawsuits accusing Insys Therapeutics Inc of paying kickbacks to doctors to prescribe a powerful opioid medication, in an effort to generate more profit.

FILE PHOTO: A box of the Fentanyl-based drug Subsys, made by Insys Therapeutics Inc, appears in an undated photograph provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Alabama. U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Alabama/Handout via REUTERS/File photo

According to a filing made public on Monday in Los Angeles federal court, the department and six U.S. states intervened in whistleblower litigation against Insys, which has said it had been trying to negotiate a settlement of a federal probe into its marketing of fentanyl-based Subsys.

The litigation followed a wave of related criminal cases against medical practitioners and former executives and sales representatives employed by Chandler, Arizona-based Insys, including its billionaire founder John Kapoor.

Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Tom Brown

