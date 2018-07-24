U.S. to narrow opioid bribe case against Insys founder, others

BOSTON (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors on Tuesday said they will narrow a case against several former Insys Therapeutics Inc executives accused of bribing doctors to prescribe an opioid after federal judge questioned the scope of the indictment charging them.

FILE PHOTO: The billionaire founder of Insys Therapeutics Inc. John Kapoor, exits the federal court house after a bail hearing in Phoenix, Arizona , U.S., October 27, 2017. REUTERS/Conor Ralph/File Photo

Federal prosecutors in Boston in a court filing said they plan to seek a revised indictment against billionaire Insys founder John Kapoor and six former executives and managers that will “streamline” the case by including fewer charges.