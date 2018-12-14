Business News
December 14, 2018 / 9:03 PM / Updated an hour ago

Intel, TPG in early talks to sell McAfee to Thoma Bravo: source

1 Min Read

McAfee computer security software is shown for sale at a computer store in San Marcos, California, U.S., May 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Private equity firm Thoma Bravo LLC is in early talks to buy security software company McAfee from TPG Capital and Intel Corp, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Talks are at an early stage and there is no guarantee they will lead to a deal, the source said. The talks were reported earlier by CNBC.

Intel and TPG declined to comment, while Thoma Bravo did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Intel, which paid $7.7 billion for California-based McAfee in 2011, completed the sale of a 51 percent stake in the company to TPG at a $4.2 billion enterprise value last year.

Thoma Bravo has been seeking to rapidly consolidate the cyber security sector.

In October, it announced a $2.1 billion acquisition of Imperva Inc and last month announced the acquisition of another cyber security firm called Veracode from Broadcom Inc for $950 million.

Last month, Reuters reported that Thoma Bravo had approached Symantec Corp with a takeover offer.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin in New York and Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.