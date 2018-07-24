Intel promotes three executives to senior vice-president posts

(Reuters) - U.S. chipmaker Intel Corp on Tuesday promoted three executives to the post of senior vice president.

The executives - Michelle Johnston Holthaus, Daniel McNamara and Allon Stabinsky - are currently corporate vice presidents, Intel said in a statement.

The promotions come amid Intel’s search for a new chief executive officer to replace Brian Krzanich, who resigned last month after an internal probe into a relationship he had with an employee.

Intel had named Chief Financial Officer Robert Swan as interim chief following Krzanich’s departure. Media reports have said Swan does not have any intentions of becoming CEO permanently.