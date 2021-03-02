Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Innovation and Intellectual Property

Intel asked to pay $2.18 billion after losing Texas patent trial - Bloomberg News

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Intel Corp was asked to pay $2.18 billon after losing a patent-infringement trial over technology related to chip-making, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

Intel infringed two patents owned by VLSI Technology LLC, a federal jury in Waco, Texas, said, according to the report. (bloom.bg/3r6kXL0)

“Intel strongly disagrees with today’s jury verdict. We intend to appeal and are confident that we will prevail,” the Santa Clara, California-based company said.

Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

