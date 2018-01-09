Intel to form new cybersecurity group amid chip flaw: report

(Reuters) - Intel Corp (INTC.O) will create a new internal cybersecurity group in the wake of recently disclosed flaws in its microchips, the Oregonian newspaper reported on Monday, citing a memo sent to company employees.

The new group would be run by Intel human resources chief Leslie Culberstone who has worked in the chipmaker since 1979 and would be called, "Intel Product Assurance and Security," according to the report. ( bit.ly/2qGymPl )

“It is critical that we continue to work with the industry, to excel at customer satisfaction, to act with uncompromising integrity, and to achieve the highest standards of excellences,” the Oregonian quoted Intel Chief Executive Brian Krzanich as saying in the memo.

Intel declined to comment on the report.

The largest chipmaker confirmed earlier this week that the security issues reported by researchers in the company’s widely used microprocessors could allow hackers to steal sensitive information from computers, phones and other devices.

Krzanich also appointed Intel Vice President Steve Smith to the newly formed group and reassigned several top executives to the new organization, the newspaper reported. The changes would be immediately effective.