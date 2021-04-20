Intel Corp expected to post earnings of $1.15 a share - Earnings Preview

* Intel Corp is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on April 22.

* The Santa Clara, California-based company is expected to report a 9.9% decrease in revenue to $17.861 billion from $19.83 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 30 analysts, based on Refinitiv data.

* Refinitiv’s mean analyst estimate for Intel Corp is for earnings of $1.15 per share. For the same quarter last year, the company reported earnings of $1.45 per share.

* The current average analyst rating on the shares is “hold” and the breakdown of recommendations is 14 “strong buy” or “buy,” 16 “hold” and 10 “sell” or “strong sell.”

* The mean earnings estimate of analysts had risen by about 0.1% in the last three months.

* Wall Street’s median 12-month price target for Intel Corp is $65, about 2.1% above its last closing price of $63.63.

* Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars).

QUARTER STARMINE REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI

ENDING SMARTESTIM IBES MET, SE %

ATE® ESTIMATE MISSED

Dec. 31 2020 1.11 1.10 1.52 Beat 37.9

Sep. 30 2020 1.12 1.11 1.11 Met 0.3

Jun. 30 2020 1.12 1.11 1.23 Beat 10.7

Mar. 31 2020 1.26 1.28 1.45 Beat 13.4

Dec. 1.26 1.25 1.52 Beat 21.6

31 2019

Sep. 30 2019 1.24 1.24 1.42 Beat 14.6

Jun. 30 2019 0.90 0.89 1.06 Beat 18.6

Mar. 31 2019 0.87 0.87 0.89 Beat 2.5