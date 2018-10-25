Data center and PC demand drives Intel profit beat

(Reuters) - Intel Corp beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly profit and revenue on Thursday, after three days of grim outlooks from other major chipmakers which have shaken stock markets globally.

FILE PHOTO: The Intel logo is shown at E3, the world's largest video game industry convention in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Net income rose to $6.40 billion, or $1.38 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 29 from $4.52 billion, or 94 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.40 per share.

Net revenue rose 18.7 percent to $19.16 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting adjusted earnings of $1.15 per share and revenue of $18.11 billion, according to Refinitiv data.