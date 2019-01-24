Intel forecasts first-quarter below estimates

FILE PHOTO: An Intel logo is seen at the company's offices in Petah Tikva, near Tel Aviv, Israel October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Nir Elias/File Photo

(Reuters) - Intel Corp forecast first-quarter revenue and profit below analysts’ estimates on Thursday, adding to concerns of an industry-wide slowdown sparked by the U.S.-China trade war.

The company forecast current-quarter revenue of $16 billion and adjusted earnings 87 cents per share.

Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $17.35 billion and a profit of $1.01 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company reported net income of $5.20 billion, or $1.12 per share, for the fourth-quarter ended Dec. 29, from a loss of $687 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2FN4ac0)

Net revenue rose to $18.66 billion from $17.05 billion, but missed estimates of $19.01 billion.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.28 per share, above estimates of $1.22.