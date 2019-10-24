Intel raises full year revenue forecast, shares up 8%

(Reuters) - Intel Corp (INTC.O) raised its full-year revenue forecast on Thursday and beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue and profit, easing concerns about a long-drawn demand slowdown fueled by the U.S.-China trade war.

FILE PHOTO: The Intel logo is shown at E3, the world's largest video game industry convention in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The chipmaker’s shares were up 7.9% at $56.36 in extended trading.

Results of the Santa Clara, California-based Intel has come as a relief to the semiconductor industry after dour forecasts from two major chipmakers earlier this week aggravated concerns.

After years of acquisitions outside its core area of processing chips under previous leaders, Intel Chief Executive Officer Bob Swan has set a goal of becoming more disciplined about spending, slowing investments in areas like memory chips and shedding struggling businesses.

Earlier in July, Intel sold its modem business to Apple Inc (AAPL.O) in a deal valued at $1 billion.

The company now expects fiscal year 2019 revenue of $71 billion, up from its earlier forecast of $69.5 billion.

Revenue in Intel’s client computing business, which caters to PC makers and is the biggest contributor to sales, fell 5% to $9.7 billion, but still beat FactSet estimates of $9.60 billion.

Revenue from its higher-margin data center business rose 4% to $6.4 billion in the quarter, while analysts were expecting revenue of $5.62 billion, according to FactSet.

Intel forecast fourth-quarter revenue of $19.2 billion, and adjusted earnings of $1.24 per share.

Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $18.82 billion and a profit of $1.21 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Intel recorded a flat growth in net revenue at $19.19 billion, beating estimates of $18.05 billion.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.42 per share, above estimates of $1.24 per share.