Intel's data center business misses estimates, shares fall

(Reuters) - Intel Corp (INTC.O) missed analysts’ estimates for its closely watched data center business for the second quarter on Thursday, overshadowing strong results and sending its shares down 3 percent in extended trading.

The Intel logo is shown at E3, the world's largest video game industry convention in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Revenue from its higher-margin data center business rose 26.9 percent to $5.55 billion in the quarter, while analysts were expecting revenue of $5.63 billion, according to financial and data analytics firm FactSet.

The results come as rival Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD.O) gains ground with its new chips for servers. AMD beat estimates for quarterly profit and revenue on Wednesday, powered by its EPYC server processors.

Intel forecast current-quarter revenue of $18.1 billion, plus or minus $500 million, and adjusted earnings of $1.15 per share, plus or minus 5 cents.

Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $17.60 billion and a profit of $1.08 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income rose to $5.01 billion, or $1.05 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $2.81 billion, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier. bit.ly/2mLLApb

Net revenue rose 14.9 percent to $16.96 billion.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.04 per share.

Analysts were expecting adjusted earnings of 96 cents per share and revenue of 16.77 billion.

The company is in the midst of a CEO search following the ouster of Brian Krzanich last month after an investigation found he had a consensual relationship with an employee in breach of company policy.