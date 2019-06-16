Intel launches tech accelerator in Israel, plans for more

Intel CEO Robert Swan speaks during a roundtable event with members of the media in Tel Aviv, Israel June 16, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Intel Corp on Sunday launched an accelerator in Israel to develop technologies in artificial intelligence and autonomous systems, and said it plans to bring the project to other countries as well.

The 20-week program, called Ignite, will host up to 15 early-stage startups, offering them business and technical support, the California-based company said.

Intel is already one of the biggest employers and exporters in Israel, where many of its new technologies are developed, and earlier this year said it was investing 40 billion shekels ($11 billion) to expand its manufacturing operations in the country.

“Israel has the deep skill base in AI, autonomous systems and the underlying technologies critical to these inflections that make it a natural choice to launch our Ignite program,” said CEO Bob Swan.