Intel defeats VLSI Technology in Texas patent trial

(Reuters) -A U.S. jury on Wednesday ruled in favor of Intel Corp in a patent infringement lawsuit filed against it by VLSI Technology LLC.

VLSI, a unit of the hedge fund Fortress Investment Group, had sued Intel in April 2019, alleging that products using “Speed Shift” technology infringed patents it had been assigned.

The verdict was issued by a federal jury in Waco, Texas.

It came after a different Waco jury on March 2 ordered Intel to pay VLSI $2.18 billion for infringing two other patents once owned by Dutch chipmaker NXP Semiconductors NV.

Intel is seeking a new trial in that case, and has said it intended to appeal the $2.18 billion verdict.