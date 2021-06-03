Inter Pipeline continues to recommend Pembina's offer over Brookfield

(Reuters) - Inter Pipeline said on Thursday it recommends Pembina Pipeline Corp’s proposal over Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP’s higher takeover offer to its shareholders.

Brookfield Infrastructure on Wednesday raised its hostile bid to buy Inter Pipeline to C$8.48 billion ($7.03 billion), topping Pembina’s C$8.3 billion offer to buy the Canadian oil and gas transportation company.

($1 = 1.2069 Canadian dollars)