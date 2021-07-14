Brazil's InterCement cancels IPO pricing due to weak demand- sources

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian cement producer InterCement Brasil SA has decided to cancel pricing its initial public offering to avoid selling shares below the set range of 18.20 reais to 25.50 reais per share, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

One of the sources said demand for shares within the range existed, but at a lower volume than the $1 billion InterCement shareholders intended to sell.

InterCement Brasil has not committed to a timeframe to resume the offering, according to the sources, because its shareholders do not need to raise capital urgently.

InterCement is controlled by holding company Mover Participacoes SA, formerly known as Camargo Correa SA.

Bradesco BBI, Itau BBA, Bank of America, JPMorgan and UBS BB were managing the offering.