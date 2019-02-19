Intercept's drug for patients with liver fibrosis due to NASH meets main goal

(Reuters) - Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Tuesday its treatment for patients with liver fibrosis due to a progressive fatty liver disease met one of the main goals in a late-stage study.

The company’s shares rose 32 percent to $145.98 before the opening bell.

In the primary efficacy analysis, once-daily 25 mg dosage of the drug, obeticholic acid, met goal of fibrosis improvement with no worsening of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) after 18 months, the company said.

The study also showed that a numerically greater proportion of patients in both arms achieved the primary goal of NASH resolution with no worsening of liver fibrosis, but was not statistically significant.

The study was required to achieve one of the two main goals, as agreed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in order to meet the primary objective, the company said.

Intercept said it intends to file for regulatory approval in the United States and Europe in the second half of 2019.

“The topline data we are reporting today support our belief that OCA will become the first approved medicine for those living with liver fibrosis due to NASH,” Chief Executive Officer Mark Pruzanski said in a statement.

Obeticholic acid, already approved to treat another liver disease known as primary biliary cholangitis, brought in sales of $46.6 million in the third quarter.