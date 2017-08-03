FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NYSE owner ICE reports 17 percent rise in second-quarter profit
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
August 3, 2017 / 11:49 AM / 15 hours ago

NYSE owner ICE reports 17 percent rise in second-quarter profit

1 Min Read

A trader passes by a screen that displays the trading info for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) March 1, 2016.Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE.N), which owns the New York Stock Exchange, on Thursday reported a 17 percent rise in second-quarter profit, helped by a drop in operating and transaction-based costs.

Operating expenses fell 1.6 percent to $569 million in the second quarter, while transaction-based costs dropped 15.7 percent to $316 million.

Net income attributable to the exchange and clearing house operator rose to $418 million, or 70 cents per share, in the latest quarter ended June 30 from $357 million, or 60 cents per share, a year earlier.

However, total revenue fell to $1.49 billion from $1.50 billion, hurt by a 5 percent fall in transaction and clearing revenue.

Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Supriya Kurane and Anil D'Silva

