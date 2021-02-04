NYSE-owner ICE profit beats as Ellie Mae powers mortgage business

FILE PHOTO: Trader Frank Masiello talks on his phone on Wall St. outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange, owner of the New York Stock Exchange, beat profit quarterly estimates on Thursday, benefiting mainly from the $11-billion acquisition of mortgage tech firm Ellie Mae.

Its mortgage technology segment revenue jumped more than seven times to $350 million, as Ellie Mae accounted for more than three-fourth of the surge, adding $276 million.

ICE had expected Ellie Mae to generate $220 million to $235 million in revenue.

Revenue in the exchanges segment, ICE’s biggest business, jumped 20% to $1.43 billion.

Exchange operators are also benefiting from market volatility, induced in part by burgeoning retail participation as the COVID-19 pandemic forced a shift to working from home.

Excluding one-time items, ICE earned $1.13 per share. Analysts were expecting a profit of $1.08 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. It was not immediately clear if the estimates were comparable.

Net income attributable to the company rose 17% to $526 million, or 93 cents per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31.

Total revenue, excluding transaction-based expenses, rose 28% to $1.67 billion. Analysts were expecting it to be $1.63 billion.

In January, rival Nasdaq Inc topped Wall Street estimates for its fourth-quarter profit, helped by a boom in trading.