NYSE-owner ICE beats quarterly profit on higher transaction and clearing income

FILE PHOTO - Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 10, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc, which owns the New York Stock Exchange, reported a better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by a surge in its transaction and clearing business due to higher trading volumes amid market volatility.

Fears of a downturn in the U.S. economy and uncertainty around the U.S.-China trade war enhanced market volatility in December, roiling U.S. equities, but benefited exchange operators such as ICE that get most of their revenue from clearing and settling transactions.

Revenue from the transaction and clearing unit, its biggest business, surged 27 percent to $961 million in the quarter.

Adjusted net income attributable to the company rose to $536 million, or 94 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $441 million, or 75 cents per share, a year earlier. (reut.rs/2GerMXg)

Analysts were looking for a profit of 92 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total revenue, excluding transaction-based expenses, rose 14.1 percent to $1.31 billion.

Shares of the company rose 1.1 percent in early trading.