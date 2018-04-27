FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 27, 2018 / 3:08 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

India's IndiGo says its president Ghosh resigning, to name new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (INGL.NS), which runs the country’s top carrier IndiGo, said on Friday its president, Aditya Ghosh, would step down effective July 31, after being with the company for 10 years.

File Photo: President of InterGlobe Aviation Limited Aditya Ghosh holds a memento during the company's listing ceremony at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Mumbai, India, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

The airline’s board will in the coming months consider naming Gregory Taylor, an airline sector veteran, as its president and chief executive officer, pending approvals.

    Taylor - who had an earlier stint with IndiGo and also worked in senior management roles at United Airlines and US Airways - will join IndiGo initially as a senior adviser, reporting to the airline’s co-founder Rahul Bhatia.

    Bhatia is taking the role of interim CEO, the airline said in a statement.

    Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Adrian Croft

