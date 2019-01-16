Internet Gold says didn't get binding offers to buy Bcom stake

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Internet Gold (IGLD.TA) said on Wednesday it did not receive in an auction any binding offers to purchase its holdings in B Communications (BCOM.TA), the parent to Bezeq Israel Telecom (BEZQ.TA).

“The company’s board continues to explore the possibility of selling its Bcom shares, continues with discussions with the potential bidders, and continues to explore possibilities for strengthening the company’s capital structure,” Internet Gold (IGLD.O) said in a U.S. regulatory filing.