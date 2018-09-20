FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 20, 2018 / 4:41 PM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Britain preparing to set up internet regulator: Buzzfeed

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The UK government is working on plans to set up an internet regulator, Buzzfeed News reported on Thursday.

People look at data on their mobiles as background with internet wire cables on switch hub is projected in this picture illustration taken May 30, 2018. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration

The regulator would, if established, hold technology companies accountable for content published on their websites and sanction sites if they failed to take down illegal material and hate speech within hours, the report said.

Buzzfeed said it had obtained details of the proposals, which would be put out for consultation later in the year. It did not say how it obtained them.

The body will regulate broadcasters, telecoms and postal communications, it said. The legislation is being drafted by the Home Office and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport and will be announced in a few months’ time.

The proposals are in the development stage, the report added.

“We are considering all options, including what legislation will be necessary and whether a regulator is needed,” Buzzfeed quoted a government spokesperson as saying.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru

