July 24, 2019 / 5:06 AM / Updated an hour ago

France's Interparfums confirms full-year guidance

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - French perfumes maker Interparfums (IPAR.PA) reported on Wednesday consolidated second-quarter sales of 111.8 million euros ($125 million), up 11.7% at constant exchange rates, driven by performances of Montblanc and Coach fragrances.

Interparfums said it expects an operating margin of more than 15% in the first half of 2019.

Jimmy Choo and Coach fragrance licenses owner confirmed its full-year guidance for revenue of 480 million euros and operating margin of approximately 14%.

Reporting by Michal Aleksandrowicz in Gdynia; Editing by Tomasz Janowski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
