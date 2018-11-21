Kremlin says there was clear pressure on Interpol vote: agencies

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday that clear outside pressure had been exerted on a vote to elect a new head of Interpol, but that it did not see any factors that would render the election illegitimate, Russian news agencies reported.

International police body Interpol elected Kim Jong-yang of South Korea as its president for a two-year term on Wednesday, beating a Russian national whose candidacy raised concerns in the West about the risk of Kremlin interference.

The Kremlin regretted that Russia’s candidate did not win, spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency.