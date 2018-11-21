Interpol Secretary General says vote for new president was transparent

DUBAI (Reuters) - The election to pick the new president of international police body Interpol was free and transparent, the organization’s secretary general, Jurgen Stock, said on Wednesday.
Kim Jong-yang of South Korea got the job, beating a Russian national whose candidacy had raised concerns in Europe and the United States about the risk of Kremlin interference.
Russia said clear outside pressure had been exerted on the vote but it did not dispute the voting process.
