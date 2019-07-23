Ad firm Interpublic profit beats on higher global client spending

(Reuters) - U.S. advertising firm Interpublic Group of Cos Inc (IPG.N) beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly profit on Tuesday, as it benefited from higher spending by international clients.

The New York-based marketing firm, also reported a 3% rise in net organic revenue - a widely watched measure that excludes fluctuation in foreign exchange rates and mergers. Analysts on average had expected a 2.9% rise, according to research firm FactSet.

The company, home to Madison Avenue icon McCann, said its international organic revenue rose 6.5%, much above estimates of 3.1%, according to FactSet.

Strong revenues from Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe and UK have driven the company’s organic growth in international markets.

Interpublic and other traditional advertisers, such as WPP (WPP.L), Omnicom (OMC.N) and Publicis Groupe SA (PUBP.PA) face losing ground to new technology and software giants, such as Facebook (FB.O), Alphabet Inc’s Google (GOOGL.O) and other digital marketing specialists.

Excluding items, Interpublic earned 46 cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 44 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income available to Interpublic’s common stockholders’ rose to $169.5 million, or 43 cents per share, in the three months ended June 30 from $145.8 million, or 37 cents a share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose to $2.13 billion from $1.95 billion but missed analysts’ estimates of $2.14 billion.