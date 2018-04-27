FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 27, 2018 / 11:18 AM / in 3 hours

Ad firm Interpublic's revenue rises 5 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Interpublic Group of Cos Inc (IPG.N) reported a 5 percent rise in quarterly net revenue on Friday, as the advertising company benefited from higher client spending in the United States.

The company reported a net loss available to IPG Common stockholders of $14.1 million, or 4 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of $24.7 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.

    Net revenue rose to $2.17 billion from $2.06 billion.

    Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
